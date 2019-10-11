Elizabeth Warren wraps herself in the victimhood of others

In a post called “Not just a fake Indian,” Scott discussed Elizabeth Warren’s claim that, as a young teacher, she was let go because she became pregnant. The claim is false, as demonstrated by records of the school board in question and confirmed by what Warren herself said in 2007.

Warren is sticking to her story. She is an inveterate liar.

One point that Warren keeps making is that her (fake) experience as a pregnant woman in the workforce mirrors that of millions of women in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. I’ve heard Warren’s supporters in the media say the same thing in her defense.

But the victimhood of others has no relevance to the key issue of whether Warren is lying when she claims to be a victim. I don’t doubt that in the past, many women lost jobs because of pregnancy. I don’t doubt that there are many Indians.

Warren’s problem is that she is not part of either group, but claims to be.

It’s also worth noting that many female teachers in the 1950s and 1960s did not lose their job when they became pregnant. In the public schools I attended, it was common for teachers to stop teaching during the school year and then return to teaching soon after giving birth. I don’t recall a teacher ever leaving pregnant and not returning, though it may have happened by choice of the teacher.

It’s true that some administrators in other jurisdictions weren’t as enlightened as those who made the decisions at my schools. As a result, there were many unfortunate female teachers.

But Elizabeth Warren wasn’t one of them. Her claim to the contrary is further evidence of her blatant dishonesty.