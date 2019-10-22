Media Alert

Tomorrow I am guest hosting the Dennis Prager radio show from 12 to 3 p.m. Eastern, while Dennis is on an airplane to the Twin Cities for an event tomorrow evening. [Oops, rather, heading back to California after an event tonight.] It should be a good show, because we have a couple of great guests: Scott Johnson will be with me in studio the first hour, talking about various aspects of the Ilhan Omar story. At the top of the second hour I will be joined by Andy McCarthy, author of Ball of Collusion, talking about the plot to bring down President Trump in its current manifestations. And who knows, we may line up another terrific guest between now and then.

Check your local radio listings to listen to the show, or else there are various places you can listen online, like AM 1280 the Patriot, the station I will be broadcasting from, or various stations you can access on iHeart Radio. Please tune in if you can, and give us a call!