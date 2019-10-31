Omar votes present

Having concluded that Rep. Ilhan Omar married her brother for fraudulent purposes in 2009, I find her hard to take seriously as a public figure. The Star Tribune has gone silent on the story since the publication of its June 23 story on the Omar case. Reading that June 23 story closely, I’m going to go out on a limb and say the Star Tribune knows of her fraud. It was unable to discover a single fact in support of her denial. Omar now survives as a viable political figure with the silent complicity of the Star Tribune.

Everything about Omar is a fraud, including her professed devotion to human rights. Supporting the BDS movement, she has singled out the most tolerant state and only democracy in the Middle East to seek its destruction. We all know about that.

This week Omar added yet another case in point. When the House of Representatives took a vote on a simple resolution formally recognizing the Armenian genocide (H.R. 296, text posted here), Omar voted present (roll call vote posted here).

Omar was one of only two House Democrats who failed to support the resolution, while one Republican joined Omar voting present and 11 Republicans voted against. Omar’s office sent a statement to CNN purporting to explain her vote:

I believe accountability for human rights violations — especially ethnic cleansing and genocide — is paramount. But accountability and recognition of genocide should not be used as cudgel in a political fight. It should be done based on academic consensus outside the push and pull of geopolitics. A true acknowledgment of historical crimes against humanity must include both the heinous genocides of the 20th century, along with earlier mass slaughters like the transatlantic slave trade and Native American genocide, which took the lives of hundreds of millions of indigenous people in this country. For this reason, I voted ‘present’ on final passage of H.Res. 296, the resolution Affirming the Unites States record on the Armenian Genocide.

The Star Tribune reports that Omar supporters are “vexed” by her abstention on the resolution. Perhaps if the paper bothered to explore Omar’s affinity for Ahmet Erdogan and her financial support by the friends of Erdogan, it might be able to perform the traditional function of a genuine newspaper. That job seems to be left to Alpha News and Imam Mohamad Tawhidi.

Or perhaps it is Omar’s affinity for the Muslim Brotherhood (as manifested by her association with the front group CAIR) that explains Omar’s vote. Instead of exploring this angle, however, the idiotic Star Tribune reporter turned to local CAIR leader Jaylani Hussein to defend Omar: “She’s a champion of human rights, and this vote in no way is any different than what she’s been doing. We need to hold up all human rights violations whether now or in the past, with the same respect and dignity for all humans regardless of where these atrocities are committed and who commits them. I think that’s what she is trying to imply in her vote.”

Thanks for clearing that up.