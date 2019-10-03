Rod Rosenstein Exposed

Judicial Watch has pried loose a small quantity of Rod Rosenstein’s emails (suspiciously small) from the Department of Justice. They cover a few critical days in May 2017 when Rosenstein was in the process of appointing Bob Mueller as Special Counsel.

I am on an airplane (headed for another White House meeting tomorrow) and can’t comment on the emails in detail, but if you read through them, a few impressions jump out at you.

1) Rosenstein was a darling of the Democratic Party news media. His email exchanges with reporters from the New York Times and the Washington Post, who fawn over him, are striking. He gets to review news stories in draft form so as to correct any misimpressions the reporter may have formed. Stories are modified per his off-the-record input. Suffice it to say that this is not how reporters treat conservatives!

2) Reading emails to Rosenstein about the imminent appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate the Trump campaign conveys a sense of how pretty much the entire establishment has been arrayed against President Trump from the beginning. The self-righteousness–over a purported issue that we now know to be entirely fabricated–is nauseating.

3) This laughably pretentious email by Rosenstein, to a lawyer at Kirkland & Ellis, says it all. I would love to cross-examine Rosenstein on what he means by Mueller “sharing his view.” Click to enlarge:

4) Rosenstein acted as a political operative, behind the back of his putative boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions. No doubt he would say this was appropriate because of Sessions’ recusal. Still, this is childish at best, sinister at worst. You get the sense of Rosenstein and Mueller scheming together. Again, click to enlarge:

5) In the emails, there is one voice of sanity: Carter Page, the most innocent man in America! Once again, click to enlarge:

It is a very small window on to a very corrupt culture.