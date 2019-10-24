Thanks to Our Readers!

On Monday evening, we wrote a post about the fact that our advertising revenue is down by around 75%, mostly, we think, because of successful boycott efforts by the Left, directed toward major corporate advertisers. On Monday, we implemented a “donate” button on our sidebar and, in the linked post, asked readers to consider supporting this site if they value our content.

The Left can lean on corporate advertisers, but it can’t stop our friends and readers from showing their appreciation for our efforts over the years. As of this morning, nearly 700 of you have contributed, and more have joined our VIP program, which you can do through the link at the top of our right sidebar.

We are deeply grateful for your support and before long will try to thank, individually, all of those who have contributed. Thank you!