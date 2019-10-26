House Democrats have neither voted to commence an impeachment inquiry nor established rules for such an inquiry. As a result, Adam Schiff has been free to decree whatever arbitrary procedures he desires. Only, as Congressman Dan Crenshaw points out in the video below, Schiff’s procedures actually violate the House rules on committee records:

Adam Schiff isn't allowing Reps. to see the transcripts from this impeachment inquiry, but selectively leaks small portions to the press. This process should be transparent to the American people. It should be a fair process w/ clear rules, just like past impeachment inquiries. pic.twitter.com/Rg2AKtRHIM — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) October 23, 2019



In the video you only see the relevant rule briefly, but here is a screen shot. House rules say that “all committee records” “shall be the property of the House, and each Member, Delegate, and the Resident Commissioner shall have access thereto.” The only exception relates to Ethics Committee investigations of the conduct of members:

This is one more respect in which the Democrats’ corrupt clown show resembles a coup rather than a legitimate legal process.

Via RedState.