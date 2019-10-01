The Renewable Portfolio Scam

Twenty-nine states have adopted renewable portfolio standards that require utilities to get a specified percentage of power from wind and solar sources. (I believe some enlightened jurisdictions include hydro power; I am not sure whether any include nuclear, as they obviously should. But there is no money to be had there.) This video from the Clear Energy Alliance explains why such standards are extraordinarily expensive and do zero good. But no one pursues “green” energy policies in order to benefit either consumers or the environment. The benefits–dollars–flow in a completely different direction.

That video is Part 2 of the Renewable Portfolio Standard Scam; this is Part 1: