FOX News has posted full video of Sean Hannity’s interview with President Trump yesterday (below). Impeachment is more or less the focus of the interview for the first 30 minutes. The interview begins with the infamous phone call of congratulations to the president of Ukraine, a garbled account of which was somehow instantly converted by Nancy Pelosi into the ground of her so-called impeachment “inquiry.”

Trump fights back as he sets the context of the phone call in the election of 2016. Long story short: this is the Russia hoax revisited (i.e., as Trump puts it, “it starts up again”). It is another expression of what Kim Strassel calls Resistance (At All Costs).

Quotable quote: (on Hillary Clinton’s recent disparagement of Tulsi Gabbard and Jill Stein as Russian assets): “It took me two-and-a-half years [for the truth to emerge]. I wish she would have said that earlier because people would have realized she’s crazy.”