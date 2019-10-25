What Katie can do

Rep. Katie Hill is one of the bright young things who restored Nancy Pelosi to the high office of Speaker of the House as a result of the mid-term elections. She is 32 years old. She sits as vice chair of the House Oversight Committee and a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

On October 18 Jennifer Van Laar broke the story of Hill’s participation in a three-way relationship with her husband (whom she is now divorcing) and a female staffer in the RedState story “CA Rep. Katie Hill Allegedly Involved Female Staffer In 2-Yr ‘Throuple’ Relationship.”

Beyond its prurient interest, Van Laar makes the case that the story is relevant to Hill’s congressional position. As the mother’s ghost puts it in the David Crosby song “Triad” (performed by Jefferson Airplane in the video below), “it breaks all the rules you learned in school.”

In his excellent InstaPundit round-up on Hill, Ed Driscoll leads off with the Daily Mail’s Hill story: Shocking photos of Congresswoman Katie Hill are revealed showing off Nazi-era tattoo while smoking a bong, kissing her female staffer and posing nude on ‘wife sharing’ sites.” Hill is a disgusting Democratic hypocrite, a point that Ed leaves implicit in his round-up.

There is of course a related point about Democrats and the media. RedState’s Joe Cunningham picks up the thread in “We Need To Talk About Katie Hill And The Media” (also linked by Ed).

Hill’s case puts me in mind of our local variation on it. In the Twin Cities, we have the case of Rep. Ilhan Omar and her fundraiser. Although it is a story of intense interest in Minneapolis’s Somali community, the local media tread lightly on it. They have left it to the Daily Mail (here, most recently, for example) and they decline even to acknowledge the work of the Daily Mail, or follow up on it.