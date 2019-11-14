A reminder to commenters

Using the Disqus software, I moderate comments on Power Line. I have posted my note to commenters several times, most recently here this past June. I won’t repeat it now. Ignorance is not an excuse, but there is no excuse to be ignorant in this case.

We welcome civil comments of all stripes. All points of view are welcome. I simply want to reiterate that I ban commenters who fail to comply with the guidelines set forth in the note to commenters linked above.

We aren’t a public utility. Readers can post their thoughts on many other sites that don’t want to be bothered to keep the discourse civil. I don’t want to be bothered, but I want to keep the discourse civil on this site. And commenters are not welcome here to abuse the proprietors of this site in personal terms.