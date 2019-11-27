Posted on November 27, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Ilhan Omar, Media, Minnesota

An Omar sideshow (2)

David Steinberg notes Ilhan Omar endorsing his dismissal of the story that she is a Qatari asset. The endorsement came via a retweet (below). In that David is the investigative reporter who has nailed down the story that Ahmed Elmi — the guy whom Omar married under the auspices of a Christian minister in 2009 — is Omar’s brother, it’s a notable moment. See David’s Power Line post “Tying up loose threads in the curious case.”

What is happening here? Luke Rosiak provides background in the Daily Caller story “How A Fake Imam, The Krassenstein Brothers And A Canadian Played Roles In A Dubious Story About Ilhan Omar And Qatar.”

Responses