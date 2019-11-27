An Omar sideshow (2)

David Steinberg notes Ilhan Omar endorsing his dismissal of the story that she is a Qatari asset. The endorsement came via a retweet (below). In that David is the investigative reporter who has nailed down the story that Ahmed Elmi — the guy whom Omar married under the auspices of a Christian minister in 2009 — is Omar’s brother, it’s a notable moment. See David’s Power Line post “Tying up loose threads in the curious case.”
What is happening here? Luke Rosiak provides background in the Daily Caller story “How A Fake Imam, The Krassenstein Brothers And A Canadian Played Roles In A Dubious Story About Ilhan Omar And Qatar.”
Ilhan Inception!
Here’s @IlhanMN mocking claim re: her/Qatar by … RTing guy who references *me* as his primary source for rejecting it.
She’s right. Qatar claim is false.
And I agree w/ her: My verified work on her criminal past makes me an objectively good source on that. https://t.co/GobavmwKHp pic.twitter.com/CEVhaRpbsi
— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) November 27, 2019