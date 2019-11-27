An Omar sideshow (2)

David Steinberg notes Ilhan Omar endorsing his dismissal of the story that she is a Qatari asset. The endorsement came via a retweet (below). In that David is the investigative reporter who has nailed down the story that Ahmed Elmi — the guy whom Omar married under the auspices of a Christian minister in 2009 — is Omar’s brother, it’s a notable moment. See David’s Power Line post “Tying up loose threads in the curious case.”

What is happening here? Luke Rosiak provides background in the Daily Caller story “How A Fake Imam, The Krassenstein Brothers And A Canadian Played Roles In A Dubious Story About Ilhan Omar And Qatar.”