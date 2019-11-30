Another Reporter Pays for TDS

You probably have heard about the ill-fated Newsweek tweet that implicitly criticized President Trump for spending his Thanksgiving holiday golfing and tweeting:

It turns out Newsweek was not amused. The reporter, Jessica Kwong, has been fired. She tells her side of the story:

Kwong told the Washington Examiner that she was assigned to write a story about what the president was doing on Thanksgiving a week in advance and filed it to her editors on Wednesday. Then, she explained that she sent a message to the editor on duty with the president’s latest actions and the editor published the piece. That editor decided to have a reporter write a new story on Trump’s surprise trip to Afghanistan, and neglected to update Kwong’s original piece in a timely manner.

The root of the problem, of course, is that Newsweek, like pretty much all news outlets, is interested in bringing down President Trump, not in reporting the news. This is why we see such mistakes in the press, over and over, and always in the same direction.

President Trump couldn’t resist a well-deserved shot at Newsweek: