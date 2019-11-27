Posted on November 27, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Anti-Semitism

Anti-Semitism at the Washington Post

Check out this Washington Post tweet, announcing the deletion of a prior tweet that whitewashed allegations of anti-Semitism against Britain’s Labour Party:


Anti-Semitism has been normalized on the American left. Is “from the river to the sea” a call for the annihilation of the Jewish people? Heck no, it’s just a strong statement on Palestinian rights!

