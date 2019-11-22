Most valuable players

The GOP members of the House Intelligence Committee performed like all-stars in the Schiff impeachment theater, the stalwart Ranking Member Devin Nunes foremost among them. We have previously recognized Rep. Elise Stefanik for her work during the Schiff show. The rest of the GOP members also excelled. I would like to recognize them by name: Mike Conaway (Texas), Mike Turner (Ohio), Brad Wenstrup (Ohio), Chris Stewart (Utah), Will Hurd (Texas), John Ratcliffe (Texas), and Jim Jordan (Ohio). Thanks to one and all for a job well done.

Why is Schiff hiding the “whistleblower”? I’m guessing it has something to do with “collusion.” Some day we will know.

NOTE: Any omissions were inadvertent. I had a hard time finding the official list of HPSCI Minority Members here.