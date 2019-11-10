Omar strikes again

Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar continues to disgrace Minneapolis’s Somali community, the Minnesota DFL Party, the Democratic Party, and the Congress of the United States with her animus against Jews. Omar’s fans need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows in this Omar tweet, but I think the rest of us get the gist. As she has explained previously — students of ancient history may recall her explanation — it’s all about the Benjamins, baby.

Not coincidentally, Omar’s tweet came a few hours before she was to address the Muslim Brotherhood front group known as CAIR at its annual gala in Washington.

The tabloid press outside Minnesota continues to do the work that the Star Tribune refuses to do. The New York Post covers the story here, the Daily Mail here.