Posted on November 14, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Conservatism

Restoration

I am in Palm Beach for David Horowitz’s Restoration Weekend. I will be on a panel tomorrow morning, the title of which is “A Look Ahead to 2020, the Election the Media and Our Future.” Which should be a broad enough topic to keep us going for a while. If any of our readers are attending Restoration Weekend, please be sure to look me up. I will be here through Sunday morning.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses