Reunion in Jerusalem

We are instructed that whoever saves a single life is considered to have saved the whole world. We have a sort of case study in the Times of Israel/AP story by Aron Heller on Melpomeni Dina’s reunion with the surviving siblings she saved and their 40 descendants: “One by one, the 40 descendants of a group of Israeli siblings leaned down and hugged the elderly Greek woman to whom they owe their very existence, as she sat in her wheelchair and wiped away tears streaking down her wrinkled face. Clutching the hands of those she hid, fed and protected as a teenager more than 75 years ago, 92-year-old Melpomeni Dina said she could now ‘die quietly.’”

The Jerusalem Post reports the story here: “There was not a dry eye in sight as siblings Sarah Yanai and Yossi Mor embraced the woman who saved their lives in Greece during the Holocaust. On Sunday, Melpomeni Dina (née Gianopoulou) reunited with Yanai and Mor (whose family name had been Mordechai) in an emotional meeting when they introduced their rescuer, 92-year-old Dina, to almost 40 family members. The meeting took place at Yad Vashem…”

Hard to read these stories without wanting to pass them on.