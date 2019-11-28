Posted on November 28, 2019 by Scott Johnson in FBI, Media, Obama Administration Scandals, Russia investigation

Somebody up there likes to think we’re stupid

In The Plot Against the President, Lee Smith makes the case that the New York Times and the Washington Post have turned themselves into arms of the Resistance to the Trump administration that manifested in the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign undertaken by the FBI. The FISA warrant taken out on Carter Page by the FBI in October 2016 constituted a key element of the investigation. The warrant was based in substantial part on the patently absurd Steele Dossier; that warrant in particular is the subject of the Department of Justice Inspector General report to be released on December 9 by Michael Horowitz.

Leaks emanating from the subjects of the pending report have formed the basis of a few stories offering a preview. This is all preparation of the battlespace by the Comey brigade and its media adjunct. The Timesman Adam Goldman is prominent among the members of this media adjunct. Thus we now have Goldman’s New York Times preview of the IG report in “Russia Inquiry Review Is Expected to Undercut Trump Claim of F.B.I. Spying.” Subhead: “The F.B.I. never tried to place undercover agents or informants inside the Trump campaign, a highly anticipated inspector general’s report is expected to find.”

They think we’re stupid. We shall see whether “they” include Michael Horowitz. Undercover Huber responds concisely to Goldman’s story in the tweets below.

