I haven’t had a chance to absorb all of today’s House Intelligence Committee impeachment theater, but I did catch Devin Nunes’s opening statement. In in he reiterated one of the basic points he has made throughout the hearings concerning the Democrats’ bad faith with special attention to Adam Schiff. The statement is full of ad hominem digs at Schiff.

If you have suffered through as much of these hearings as I have, you deserve to enjoy this statement at your leisure. Nunes takes Schiff’s assertion that Trump’s quid failed to net a quo only because “Trump got caught” and turns the theme of getting caught against Schiff himself.

Ah, the uses of anaphora. Bravo.

Quotable quote: “They got caught trying to obtain nude photos of President Trump from Russian pranksters pretending to be Ukrainians….That is the Democrats’ pitiful legacy in recent years: they got caught.”

In case you are unfamiliar with the incident, Nunes was referring to Schiff’s investigative work in the audio clip below. RCP’s Tim Haims provided the background here.