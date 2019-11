Virginia’s Governor Northam got a new dog and tweeted photos of it. That prompted a hilarious response from Stephen Miller:

Oh you got a golden retriever. https://t.co/PIP6crCF7a — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 21, 2019



I had to think about it for a moment. Apart from the humor, it is a reminder of the immunity conferred by having a “D” after your name.