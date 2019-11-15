Yovanovitch Highlights

I was busy today and didn’t watch any of the impeachment hearings. Candidly, I wouldn’t have watched them anyway, as I consider them a joke. Still, I want to pass along these highlights featuring questioning of former Ambassador Yovanovitch by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. We supported Stefanik when she first ran for the House, and she has turned out to be a good choice. Here she questions Marie Yovanovitch, very effectively:

Obama’s own State Dept. was so concerned about conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma that they raised it themselves while prepping the Ambassador for her confirmation. Yet our Democratic colleagues & Adam Schiff cry foul when we dare ask that same question. pic.twitter.com/jZ0UVItU3e — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019

The facts are clear, confirmed by our witness, Ambassador Yovanovitch: defensive lethal aid was provided to Ukraine not by the Obama Administration, but by the Trump Administration. pic.twitter.com/QBOSFg1pMV — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019



So, are the Democrats making much of an impression with their farcical Schiff show? It doesn’t appear that way. The Dow crossed 28,000 points today, setting another all-time record. Investors obviously aren’t worried that the Democrats’ witch hunt will yield any results. And today’s Rasmussen Survey finds President Trump at 50% approval vs. 49% disapproval. Trump is polling ahead of Obama at the same stage of Obama’s first term. If the Democrats keep up their impeachment push under the direction of Comrade Schiff, Trump might be at 60% by the end of the month.