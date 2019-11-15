Posted on November 15, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Impeachment

Yovanovitch Highlights

I was busy today and didn’t watch any of the impeachment hearings. Candidly, I wouldn’t have watched them anyway, as I consider them a joke. Still, I want to pass along these highlights featuring questioning of former Ambassador Yovanovitch by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. We supported Stefanik when she first ran for the House, and she has turned out to be a good choice. Here she questions Marie Yovanovitch, very effectively:


So, are the Democrats making much of an impression with their farcical Schiff show? It doesn’t appear that way. The Dow crossed 28,000 points today, setting another all-time record. Investors obviously aren’t worried that the Democrats’ witch hunt will yield any results. And today’s Rasmussen Survey finds President Trump at 50% approval vs. 49% disapproval. Trump is polling ahead of Obama at the same stage of Obama’s first term. If the Democrats keep up their impeachment push under the direction of Comrade Schiff, Trump might be at 60% by the end of the month.

