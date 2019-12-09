About those phone records (5)

Ranking Intelligence Committee Member Devin Nunes appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures show on FOX News yesterday morning. It’s the best Sunday morning talk show by far. Bartiromo, incidentally, makes a flattering cameo appearance in Lee Smith’s The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History. The video of the first segment of the interview yesterday is below.

Rep. Nunes says he will pursue legal action on release of phone records https://t.co/flF3cxPg4G @SundayFutures @FoxNews @DevinNunes — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) December 8, 2019

Late last week Nunes was also interviewed on Martha MacCallum’s evening FOX News show. The video is below. Nunes referred to former staffer Kash Patel in both of these interviews; Patel also turns up in the phone records published by Schiff in his impeachment report. Patel is, not coincidentally, a hero of Lee Smith’s book along with Nunes himself.