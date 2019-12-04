About those phone records

The House Intelligence Committee Democrats have published their “impeachment inquiry report.” The preliminary materials including a table of contents and an executive summary are posted online here. A PDF copy of the report itself is posted online here.

The report discusses phone calls among players including Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, and John Solomon at pages 45-47 of the text and accompanying endnotes. It lays out a log of phone calls in Section I endnotes 76-80 and 83-88 at pages 154-159 of the report. Other Giuliani calls are cited in subsequent pages of Section I with endnotes (endnotes 144-145, 159, and 171-173, for example). The endnotes cite AT&T phone records.

Contrary to the RedState post on which John relied in here, it does not appear that the Democrats obtained the phone records of Ranking Member Nunes or journalist John Solomon (or of Nunes staff member Derek Harvey). Rather, the Democrats appear to have obtained the AT&T cell phone records of Rudy Giuliani (including Giuliani Partners) and the recently indicted Lev Parnas.

The call logs in the endnotes include a few of Giuliani’s calls with Nunes and with Solomon. Two calls from Parnas to Nunes are set forth in the log on page 157: one for 1:00, one for 0.02. There is one call from Nunes to Parnas, but the duration indicated is 0:00.

CNN reports on the phone calls here. The Daily Beast reports on the calls here. The Daily Beast story quotes Schiff commenting yesterday on Rep. Nunes’s communications set forth above: “It is deeply concerning that at a time when the president of the United States was using the power of his office to dig up dirt on a political rival, that there may be evidence that there were members of Congress complicit in that activity.”

Schiff is a lout and a liar. This particular aspect of Schiff’s efforts appears to have no purpose other than to smear and/or sideline Nunes, who has established himself as the Republicans’ most valuable player in deconstructing Schiff shows past and present.