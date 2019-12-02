Posted on December 2, 2019 by Steven Hayward in 2020 Presidential Election

Biden His Time Out of Mind (Updated)

So Joe Biden’s new campaign slogan is “No malarkey”??! Seriously? As usual, the Babylon Bee has the best take:

Many have criticized Joe Biden’s new campaign slogan, “No Malarkey,” for being out of touch and old-fashioned. But new polls show that the slogan is actually a huge hit among the working class in the 1920s. While a minority said Trump was their man and a few liked some of the other Democratic candidates, over 92% of the 1920s demographic said that they were “real keen on Biden.”

“I like this Biden fellow, see?” said one man smoking a cigar in a speakeasy as he cleaned his Tommy gun. “No balderdash, no malarkey, not on his watch, ya got it, toots? He’s the real deal, the bee’s knees, the cat’s pajamas, a real nifty gent, and I ain’t no pushover, ya see?”

Well, I guess this is one strategy for winning back Wisconsin. In the meantime, Sleepy Joe certainly has a firm grasp on malarkey, as this clip—apparently several months old but just getting traction now—demonstrates (just 90 seconds long):

And don’t even start with Biden nibbling on his wife’s finger during a campaign stop a few days ago (appearing in the first 10 seconds of this five minute video clip, though the rest of the clip displays the best of Biden’s incoherence):

I imagine the pucker factor at Democratic National Headquarters is close to eleven.

UPDATE: Some brilliant person has turned in this parody cartoon (which YouTube has labeled as “potentially inappropriate content”):

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses