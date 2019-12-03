Divest from Everything!

It is commonplace now for the wokerati on campuses to demand that colleges and universities divest their endowments of any holdings in fossil fuel energy companies, but now they are also demanding that colleges divest from any companies that do business with Israel. That’s not how the wokesters put it, but when Brown University’s “Advisory Committee on Corporate Responsibility in Investment Practices” votes to recommend that the University divest from “companies identified as facilitating human rights abuses in Palestine,” we know what that will mean in practice, since “Palestine” means Israel. Here’s the story:

The Advisory Committee on Corporate Responsibility in Investment Practices voted to recommend that the University divest from “companies identified as facilitating human rights abuses in Palestine” Monday afternoon. Six of the nine committee members present at the meeting voted in favor of the motion, which also recommends that the University’s Investment Office communicates the University’s desire to divest to all of its investment managers. Two alumni members of the committee opposed the motion, while one abstained from the vote. The vote came at the end of ACCRIP’s final meeting of the semester, during which the members heard from several professors who presented arguments both in favor of and against the divestment proposal. The committee has held monthly meetings to listen to student groups’ arguments in favor and opposing divestment and deliberate on the proposal since students first voted on the issue in a non-binding referendum in April.

How long until the wokerati demand that colleges simply divest themselves completely from the entire capitalist system? Great idea! Make them invest in negative interest rate government bonds instead. Next step will be for rich capitalists (and alumni) to quit giving money to colleges.