Horowitz in review

Watching Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testify yesterday before the Senate Judiciary Committee was a somewhat weird experience. Horowitz frankly identified the egregious government misconduct involved in the FBI’s surveillance of the Trump campaign, but couldn’t “connect the dots” or draw inescapable inferences from the facts he had found. It was all over his head and beyond his grasp.

Committee Democrats sought to distract and downplay and suppress Horowitz’s findings as well as their obvious import. What a crew.

Andrew McCarthy brought his own professional experience to bear in his commentary on FOX News yesterday (video below). I yield the floor to our friend Mr. McCarthy.