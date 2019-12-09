I’ve Had It With Impeachment

Apparently the Democrats held another impeachment hearing today, at which I take it they heard “testimony” from their own lawyers. I see on Twitter that the broadcast networks all covered this farce live, and then cut away when the Republicans started talking about the Biden bribe.

I knew all I needed to know about the Ukraine hoax when I read the transcript of the Trump-Zelensky call, and everything I needed to know about the Russia hoax long before today’s IG report was released. Maybe the Durham report will produce some new evidence; maybe it will even lead to some criminal indictments. I hope so.

In the meantime, I don’t intend to waste any of my valuable time paying attention to the Democrats’ shameful impeachment effort. This video, which President Trump tweeted last night, sums up my feelings nicely. Impeachment is a political act, and the appropriate response to it is political, as well.