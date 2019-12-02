Lee Smith in Newt’s World

I have listened to all the podcasts of interviews with Lee Smith discussing The Plot Against the President that I came across as they were posted. My favorite is Smith’s interview with Newt Gingrich in Newt’s World Episode 46: The Plot Against the President. I posted my own brief appreciation of the book yesterday in “All the president’s men, take 2.” Suffice it to say that Mr. Gingrich shares my appreciation — and that there is no substitute for the book itself. It is required reading.
