More Evidence that Liberals Are Intolerant

YouGov did an interesting poll in connection with the U.K. election. It is a couple of simple questions with a striking disparity of responses between Conservatives and Labourites, and between Leavers and Remainers:

Labour voters (41%) and Remain voters (40%) are much more likely to judge someone else negatively for voting differently to them than Conservative voters (19%) and Leave voters (13%)https://t.co/vYue4Qi3lk pic.twitter.com/WtdsFrlCIG — YouGov (@YouGov) December 9, 2019



We see the same phenomenon here in the U.S. Liberals are consistently more intolerant of others than conservatives.