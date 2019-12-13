Posted on December 13, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Liberals

More Evidence that Liberals Are Intolerant

YouGov did an interesting poll in connection with the U.K. election. It is a couple of simple questions with a striking disparity of responses between Conservatives and Labourites, and between Leavers and Remainers:


We see the same phenomenon here in the U.S. Liberals are consistently more intolerant of others than conservatives.

