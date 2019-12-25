Netanyahu’s “Merry Christmas”

This year Benjamin Netanyahu became the longest serving prime minister in Israel’s history. He is not only able to distinguish between Israel’s friends and its enemies, he has expanded its circle of friends (and allies of convenience) in surprising ways. In the tweet below he conveys his annual Christmas wishes to Israel’s Christian friends around the world.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:
Merry Christmas to all our Christian friends in Israel and around the world! pic.twitter.com/JjXhFQvZIQ
— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 24, 2019