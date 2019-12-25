Posted on December 25, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Israel

Netanyahu’s “Merry Christmas”

This year Benjamin Netanyahu became the longest serving prime minister in Israel’s history. He is not only able to distinguish between Israel’s friends and its enemies, he has expanded its circle of friends (and allies of convenience) in surprising ways. In the tweet below he conveys his annual Christmas wishes to Israel’s Christian friends around the world.

