Police Subjected to Pronoun Police

I recently gave a talk to a college class that began with each member of the class introducing himself or herself–which, in today’s academy, means stating one’s name and preferred pronouns. (As best I could tell, they all got their pronouns right.) I had assumed this type of silliness was limited to college campuses, but no. The Minnesota Sun reports: “Minneapolis Police Receive Mandatory Training on Gender Pronouns.”

Officers in the Minneapolis Police Department were required to sit in on a lecture about the “infinite number” of gender pronouns, a source told The Minnesota Sun.

***

“Please note that these are not the only pronouns. There are an infinite number…

Infinite! That makes it hard to keep up.

…of pronouns as new ones emerge in our language. Always ask someone for their [sic] pronouns,” said a slide from the training on gender pronouns.

You’re under arrest! No, wait, first I need to know…

According to the slide, possible pronouns for officers to look for include she, he, they, and “ze,” which has a possessive form of “hirs/zirs.” “Ze is speaking,” the slide lists as an example of the “ze” pronoun. “I listened to hir. The backpack is zirs.”

Watch out! Ze’s got a gun!

I keep expecting liberalism to collapse from the sheer weight of its stupidity. Sadly, it hasn’t happened yet.