The Jews Did It!

Last week, the New York Times editorial board absurdly assured us that anti-Semitism is a phenomenon of the right. Sure it is, guys. Keep telling yourselves that. Another case in point: in the aftermath of the Tories’ electoral sweep, whom did some on the left blame? You guessed it.

Ken Livingstone–“Red Ken”–the far left former mayor of London who left the Labour Party last year amid charges of anti-Semitism, explained:

“The Jewish vote wasn’t very helpful,” Mr Livingstone said.

Yes, all those Jewish votes in the working class precincts of northern and central England that have gone Labour for decades, but flipped to the Conservatives this year.

In France, leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a member of the French National Assembly and the European Parliament who finished fourth in the 2017 French presidential election and now leads the Left Party, tweeted:

France’s left-wing leader Mélenchon blames Corbyn’s defeat on "Likud influence networks" and vows not to "genuflect before the arrogant ukases of CRIF," the Jewish community representative group. Just in case you’re wondering how left-wing anti-semitism is going. https://t.co/3zPbVDwdT7 — PEG (@pegobry) December 13, 2019



This kind of insane bigotry is widely accepted on the left. Someone might mention it to the Times editorial board.