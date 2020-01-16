Posted on January 16, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Impeachment, Nancy Pelosi

A gross engrossment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats celebrated the passage of impeachment articles against President Trump yesterday. Pelosi and the Democrats could barely contain themselves. Among the celebratory events was a ceremonial “engrossment” of the articles (video below).

The engrossment — it was gross. Pelosi signed the articles at the engrossment as though the signing represented an epochal achievement along the lines of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, with souvenir pens for everyone who contributed. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise perfectly captured my most printable reaction in his tweet.

Rep. Lee Zeldin put it this way.

Let us linger over one more tweet.

