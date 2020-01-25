A postmodern impeachment

The House impeachment managers have wound up their case for the removal of President Trump from office. With lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff, Dems got the man they deserved. For those of us who followed the rise and fall of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, Schiff must be the most notorious liar of the United States. He is certainly the most notorious liar to be celebrated by the mainstream media. We don’t need no stinkin’ fact-checkers to understand that Schiff will say and do anything — has said and done anything — in the service of his crusade to destroy Trump.

The mainstream media now celebrate the Schiff variation on the Epimenides paradox in his closing remarks Thursday evening (video below): “If right doesn’t matter—if right doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter how good the Constitution is. It doesn’t matter how brilliant the Framers were,” he proclaimed. “Doesn’t matter how good or bad our advocacy in this trial is. Doesn’t matter how well written the oath of impartiality is. If right doesn’t matter, we’re lost. If the truth doesn’t matter, we’re lost.”

Adam Schiff, you’re lost.

For an example of the mainstream media celebration of Schiff’s remarks, see Sheryl Gay Stolberg’s New York Times article. Stolberg, by the way, is the reporter who told me she wasn’t interested in looking into the question whether Ilhan Omar had married her brother for her December 2018 profile of Omar because the voters had elected Omar despite their knowledge of the issue.

As the Democrats wound up their case yesterday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler argued that Trump had to be removed from office because he is an all-powerful dictator (video below). And yet Nadler remains at large, so to speak.

In his concluding remarks Schiff cited the CBS News report that a Trump confidant had said that GOP Senators were warned “vote against your president, the president, and your head will be on a pike” (video below). Schiff’s citation reportedly somehow failed to go down well with the at-risk GOP Senators.