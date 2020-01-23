A word from Lindsey Graham

John posted the video of Rep. Jerrold Nadler’s imputations of “treachery” and “cover-up” to the Senate in the case that it failed to adopt the Dems’ trial management resolutions on Tuesday. Chief Justice Roberts admonished both sides — the House impeachment managers and White House counsel — in words that were obviously aimed at Nadler.

Nadler’s shtick did not go down well with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham. The Senators are bound to silence on the Senate floor during the proceedings, so Graham unburdened himself before the proceedings cranked up again yesterday. Politico covers Senator Graham’s remarks in “Republicans livid over Nadler’s ‘cover-up’ accusation.”

Quotable quote: “To my Democratic colleagues, you can say what you want about me, but I’m covering up nothing. I’m exposing your hatred of the president.”