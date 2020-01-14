Posted on January 14, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders, Pro-Gulag?

I don’t know whether Bernie Sanders advocates for the Soviet Gulags, but one of his field organizers does, as documented by Project Veritas in this shocking video clip. Apparently there is more to come, as James O’Keefe has advertised a broader release within the next few minutes:


Stay tuned!

Responses