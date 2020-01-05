C’mon, Joe!

The good folks at the Free Beacon have done it again, producing this compilation of Joe Biden’s favorite verbal mannerism, “C’mon, man!”

Meanwhile, Creepy Joe, who promised months ago to be less grabby around other human beings (especially children) is coming out again on the campaign trail, as seen in these two short videos:

C’mon, man! You can do better than this! You really do get the feeling that Biden is . . . not . . . normal. Even by the standards of politicians.

Bonus: Joe on how coal miners can “learn to code.” (I’m guessing he thinks there are “code mines”?)