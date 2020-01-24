Posted on January 24, 2020 by Paul Mirengoff Edit This

Escaping Washington, D.C.

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are stuck in Washington, D.C., trapped in the Senate pretending solemnly to weigh the evidence in the impeachment trial. But that doesn’t mean I have to be here.

In fact, we’re leaving town, and the country, for a week. We will be on an island in the Caribbean, watching even less of the trial than we have been. In other words, we will be watching none of it.

I also intend to hightail it to another part of the beach if I hear anyone discussing impeachment.

My news blackout won’t extend to Power Line, but I probably won’t be contributing to it while I’m gone.

