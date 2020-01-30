Flynn files sworn statement

Earlier this month new counsel for former Trump NSA Michael Flynn brought a motion seeking the withdrawal of his guilty plea to one count of making false statements to the FBI. I briefly noted the motion and embedded the PDF here. General Flynn has now filed a sworn statement in support of the motion. I have embedded the statement below.

Politico’s Josh Gerstein has a good story on it all here. Fox News also has an important story with additional background (highly recommended), including a link to supplemental motion papers filed yesterday as well. Fox News adds: “On Wednesday, the govenrment kept its recommendation of between zero and six months in prison, but specifically stated it would not “oppose” a sentence of probation. That walkback was notable, and signaled that Flynn likely will not serve time in prison.”

NOTE: Eric Felten’s 2019 column on the FBI 302s may help us understand what is happening here: “Are Unrecorded FBI Interviews a G-Man’s License to Lie?”

Flynn Declaration by Techno Fog on Scribd