Hashi wipes his Facebook page

On Sunday Ilhan Omar’s henchman — one Guhad Hashi — emitted a stream of terroristic threats against David Steinberg. They were numerous, they were vulgar, they were public, and they were intended to silence David and others.

I wrote about the threats here. David used Twitter to comment on the threats. I documented David’s comments here (with link to archived screenshots of the threats) and here.

If you have followed the story so far, I want you to know that Hashi has now wiped his Facebook page. It has come to this.

As I reported in “The curious case of Ilhan Omar” back in 2016, Omar herself has expunged social media to conceal the lies and scandals on which her career is premised. Hashi is following in her footsteps.

With one exception, the Minnesota media continue to overlook this illuminating story. Justice & Drew are the exception. They cover Omar in detail on their morning show on Twin Cities News Talk AM 1130. They have invited me on as a guest several times to discuss Omar related developments, as they did for a few minutes earlier this week halfway through the second hour of their show Tuesday morning (below). I am grateful for their continuing interest in the curious case.