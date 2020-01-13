Iran’s State News Anchor Resigns

More fallout from Iran’s shooting down of the Ukrainian airliner: a news anchor on Iran’s state television has resigned, apologizing to the people of Iran for “lying to you on TV for 13 years.”

Can Jake Tapper, the closest thing to an honest man in the Washington press corps, be far behind?