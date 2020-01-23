My Opinions On Impeachment, and More

One of the local radio shows that I do on a fairly regular basis is the Morning Answer with Dan Proft and Amy Jacobson on AM 560 in Chicago. It is one of America’s really excellent radio programs. This morning, I talked with Dan and Amy about the impeachment proceedings so far, prospects for 2020, and more. It is a pretty entertaining conversation, I think, and the station made the segment available on its web site as well as YouTube. Here is the video; you can see Dan and Amy in the studio, and hear me, starting about four minutes in: