Posted on January 2, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Iran, Media, Obama Foreign Policy

Protest this

It’s not just the New York Times and the Washington Post that are lying about the attacks on our embassy in Baghdad, but they certainly are at it in a remarkable fashion. Below is one notable example in the Washington Post to kick off the new year.

As I say, it’s not just the Times and the Post. It’s also the friends of the mullahs in the Obama administration. They continue their gaslighting, as in Wendy Sherman’s tweet below with the response by Mary Beth Long. Yes, Wendy, you fool, a real Secretary of State would load more pallets of cash on jets destined for Tehran to buy the mullahs’ good will.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses