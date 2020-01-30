Rand Paul’s question

Chief Justice Roberts declined to read a question submitted by Senator Rand Paul during the ongoing question and answer session in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump today. He declined to read the question and he failed to offer an explanation (video below).

Senator @RandPaul sends question to the desk during Impeachment Trial. Chief Justice Roberts: "The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted." pic.twitter.com/CCeB33HnRP — CSPAN (@cspan) January 30, 2020

Senator Paul has taken to Twitter to let us try to figure things out for ourselves (below).

My exact question was: Are you aware that House intelligence committee staffer Shawn Misko had a close relationship with Eric Ciaramella while at the National Security Council together 1/2 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020

My question is not about a “whistleblower” as I have no independent information on his identity. My question is about the actions of known Obama partisans within the NSC and House staff and how they are reported to have conspired before impeachment proceedings had even begun. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020

Chief Justice Roberts inadvertently reminds us that we remain in Bananas territory (“a mockery of a sham of a mockery of a travesty of two mockeries of a sham”).

Via Kylee Zempel/Federalist (very helpful).