Posted on January 30, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Impeachment, John Roberts, Senate

Rand Paul’s question

Chief Justice Roberts declined to read a question submitted by Senator Rand Paul during the ongoing question and answer session in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump today. He declined to read the question and he failed to offer an explanation (video below).

Senator Paul has taken to Twitter to let us try to figure things out for ourselves (below).

Chief Justice Roberts inadvertently reminds us that we remain in Bananas territory (“a mockery of a sham of a mockery of a travesty of two mockeries of a sham”).

Via Kylee Zempel/Federalist (very helpful).

