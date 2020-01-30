This Schiff scharade

Yesterday during the question and answer portion of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, Senators Josh Hawley and Jerry Moran submitted a question for Chief Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff regarding the “whistleblower” who set the train in motion. The gist of the question: “Where’s Waldo Whistleblower?”

Everyone in Washington knows who he is, if not where he is. Schiff knows. The senators wondered about his past work with Joe Biden and sought details. Schiff, however, kept up his charade. He responded to the question in the well of the Senate (video below): “I don’t know who the whistleblower is. I haven’t met them [sic] or communicated with them [sic] in any way.”

Fox News has a good account of the question and answer along with relevant background here. Schiff’s Republican colleagues in the House commented on Twitter. Lee Zeldin has made this his pinned tweet: “There’s a ZERO percent chance Adam Schiff doesn’t know the identity of the whistleblower. How does he lie so easily? It’s really quite remarkable. He’s prosecuting the Pres of the United States in front of the Chief Justice & these lies just keep flowing right out of his mouth.”

Schiff’s House Intelligence Committee colleague Elise Stefanik commented to the same effect: “Stunning that Adam Schiff lies to millions of Americans when he says he doesn’t know the identity of the whistleblower. He absolutely knows the identity of the whistleblower because he coordinated with the individual before the whistleblower’s complaint! His staff helped write it!”

Schiff implies that a “conspiracy theory” lies behind the question, though it os a theory with considerably more substance to it than the Trump-Russia collusion hoax that Schiff himself peddled until the “whistleblower” took the baton.