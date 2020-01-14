Posted on January 14, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Donald Trump, Sports

The crowd roars

President and Mrs. Trump attended the LSU-Clemson national championship football game at the Superdome in New Orleans last night. LSU prevailed 42-25 to complete its historic season.

The crowd roared when President and Mrs. Trump were announced. White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted the video below.

Scavino’s video doesn’t quite capture the enthusiasm displayed by the crowd. The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra compiles two more angles on the crowd reaction. The first provides the view from the broadcast of the game.

Saavedra then serves up USA Today’s tweet of a video taken from a different spot in the stadium documenting cheers even louder than they appeared on the broadcast.

In a sidebar to the Trumps’ attendance and reception at the game last night, FOX News reports that “Vince Vaughn faces liberal outrage after he was seen with Trump during national championship game.” TDS strikes deep.

