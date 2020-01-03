The Democrats Change Their Minds On Soleimani [Updated]

An astute observer figured out how to get the Democrats on board with the killing of mass murderer Qassem Soleimani:

What if I told you Soleimani had some decade-old off-color tweets? — matt (@MattsIdeaShop) January 3, 2020

I wish liberals were not so easy to parody, I really do. The world would be a better place. But in the meantime, it certainly is fun to laugh at them.

UPDATE: This is arguably an improper update, since it has little to do with the original post. But, sadly, I have never been very good at resisting temptation:

Via InstaPundit.