The prospect of 2020

The new year is upon us. Can the Democratic Party and its media adjunct go any crazier than they already are? We know they can and will. We can’t do anything about it.

We will find out how much crazier in the event that President Trump is reelected this coming November. Trump’s reelection is a consummation devoutly to be wished, and not only for the sheer pleasure we might take in the misery of the left.

Yet the prospect is uncertain. Trump’s margin of victory in key states was so small last time around, and the opportunities to pick up states he lost seem few and far between. The Trump campaign seems to be targeting New Hampshire, Minnesota, and New Mexico as possible pickups, but the inclusion of Minnesota in this basket makes me worry. It’s not gonna happen.

The crazy could arrive before November, however, if only Trump were presented with the opportunity of naming a replacement to one of the Supreme Court’s leftist lot. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87; Stephen Breyer is no spring chicken at 81. They only seem like permanent fixtures. It would be nice if either were to step down in the next few months — if it didn’t bring on a second civil war.

After the left’s metaphorical assassination of Brett Kavanaugh, what remains in the arsenal of the Democrats and their media adjunct? We would find out.

Leading the Democratic pack in national opinion polls, Joe Biden is no spring chicken himself. One can observe the aging process at work in him. Retirement should long ago have beckoned. One wants to tell him: get a clue, man.

In his latest reflections, Biden explains the occupational horizon he imagines for those the Democrats want to put out of work. For coal miners who stand to lose their jobs in the New Biden Deal, Biden has a plan. Coal miners can learn how to code. As Biden himself might say: seriously, folks.

On the campaign trail in New Hampshire, Biden seems impressed with his own deep thoughts. “Anybody who can go down 300 to 3,000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well.”

I love the touch of the common man in that “sure as hell.” Biden’s lunacy is manly and assertive. He pretends to know what he is talking about to a certainty.

Biden wasn’t done. He added: “But we don’t think of it that way. Even my liberal friends don’t think of it that way.”

Turn him loose. Let Biden be Biden! The prospect is scary, but if we can detach a little we may be able to savor the comedy before the storm.

NOTE: For what it’s worth, my view of Minnesota in 2020 is deeply colored by the 2018 results that I touched on in “The role of the Star Tribune.”