Thinking About Minnesota, and America

Center of the American Experiment publishes a quarterly magazine called Thinking Minnesota. In my (admittedly biased) opinion, it is one of the best conservative magazines in the U.S. With a circulation approaching 80,000, it drives much public debate in Minnesota. But the interest of its content is by no means limited to one state. The cover story in the current issue, by Isaac Orr, is on an effort to adopt California’s rules requiring the sale of electric vehicles in Minnesota, through executive rule making. It is not easy to think of a worse idea, but Minnesota is by no means the only state where “green” proposals threaten the economy and taxpayers’ pocketbooks.

The issue includes Kathy Kersten’s terrific article on the New York Times’s 1619 Project, which originally appeared in the Star Tribune and which you can read here. In this issue, I interview Andy McCarthy, who spoke at two events for the Center, about his book Ball of Collusion and the attempt by Obama administration holdovers to bring down President Trump.

The January issue features an excellent piece on Hubert Humphrey by Center economist John Phelan, who has taken a deep interest in Minnesota history since moving to the U.S. from London. The story of how the Democrats destroyed their electoral prospects by rejecting traditional liberals like Humphrey in favor of the “New Left” has obvious resonance in today’s politics.

There are articles on Brexit and the elites’ contempt for democracy, and on how demographic changes threaten economic growth. And you get to meet the Center’s newest policy fellow, economist Martha Njolomole, who explains how growing up in a poor, socialist African country inspired her to study economics and, now, to defend America’s free market heritage.

I have a piece in the January issue about American Experiment’s legislative agenda for 2020. One of the interesting features of Thinking Minnesota is the poll that we have conducted by Meeting Street Research in connection with each issue. We ask poll questions on the cover story and several other policy issues. As you would expect, the Center’s legislative agenda polls very well.

