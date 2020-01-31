Tom Steyer: I Identify As Poor!

It’s come to this: Tom Steyer, one of the flailing Democratic presidential candidates who remains in the race only because he is rich and has plenty of money to spend on a vanity candidacy, tells an Iowa audience: “I know that people describe me as being a rich person, but that isn’t how I think of myself. My mom was from Minneapolis, Minnesota….”

If Steyer identifies as a poor man, he should go all the way and identify as a poor trans teenager. He might have a shot.

Can you imagine what President Trump would have to say about Steyer’s poor-man identification? It would be worth the price of admission to hear him mock Steyer, but he probably doesn’t rise to a level where Trump will bother.

STEVE adds: If this whole president thing doesn’t work out for Steyer, he could star in a remake of “The Jerk.”